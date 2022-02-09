During his recent interview with Vicente Beltran WWE star Apollo Crews spoke about his run in NXT, and how he would have liked to win some titles with the brand. He also discusses his desire to wrestle people from other companies, specifically IMPACT world champion Moose. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he would like another run with NXT, as he feels his first run with the brand got cut short:

I think it’s just part of the evolution of wrestling in general [changes to NXT]. You know, it’s just how things go. Things just change consistently and you want it to be like that because look how long, you know, WWE’s been around and I think one of the reasons — what they’re very good at is being able to evolve and keep up with the current times so, that’s important so I think it’s a good thing and you got a lot of new talent coming in which is great because it gives a lot of fresh faces, it gives some of the people who have been here longer new opponents, new people to work with so and fresh matchups for everybody, all the fans will get to see. So I think it’s great. NXT for me was a fantastic time as well. I feel it was cut short. I would’ve loved to stay there, maybe win a title, have a title reign a couple times. But I enjoyed it so much. Working with Triple H hands on, one-on-one was fantastic. He’s such an amazing guy so — I would love to [go back to NXT]. I would love to go there and work with some of the guys that they have down there. It’d be great. I’m always open for anything, you know what I mean? And it’s so much talent down there that I could mix it up with and have a good time with too.

Says he would love to wrestle IMPACT world champion Moose:

If I could wrestle a talent from another company, it’d be] Moose. I don’t know if you’re familiar with him but he’s in IMPACT. It’d be Moose. That’s actually a good friend so I’d love to — that’d be good and I know he’d love it too so it’d be cool to see that, and he’s killing it right now so, yeah, definitely him.

