AR Fox was the latest guest on AEW Unrestricted where he discussed a wide range of topics.

AR Fox tagged with Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin) to challenge Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix) for the AEW World Trios Titles last November on an episode of Dynamite, but they came up short. While doing a backstage interview, Fox was informed that AEW had made a contract offer to him.

Fox noted that the contract offer caught him by surprise.

“It just took me off guard (receiving the news that I was being offered an AEW deal). I’m super humble, but also, in a way, I almost had that gut feeling. Only because right before we were about to do it, Sonjay (Dutt) called Lexy (Nair) back over real quick and whispered something in her ear and my gut just sank and I was like — because I don’t know. I’ve just been doing it for so long that I thought, I don’t know. I thought it was done and past me really getting a shot, you know what I mean? So I was just kind of happy to be there. But yeah, it was crazy. I’m kind of still speechless about it. It took me off guard is the first thing and then all these thoughts were coming through my head and I don’t know how to feel or what to think but yeah, I’ll never forget it. I don’t know, I can’t really describe it. My reaction is still the same. Pretty much, I’m just kind of speechless about it. I just thought that would never happen and it was unbelievable to me.”

H/T to POST Wrestling