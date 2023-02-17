AR Fox is extremely proud of Austin Theory.

The AEW star spoke about the current reigning WWE United States Champion during an interview on the AEW Unrestricted podcast. Fox, who trained Theory, reveals how A-Town got him front-row tickets to last year’s WrestleMania 38 for his match against Pat McAfee. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

How Theory got him front row tickets to last year’s WrestleMania 38:

It’s just awesome, he’s insane (Fox said about Austin Theory), and (we) talk all the time and it’s just mind-blowing. He’s happy to be there (at WWE). It’s crazy, it’s just crazy. He got me front row tickets to his Mania match against Pat McAfee and he ended up getting Stunnered by Stone Cold so like to just describe it like that. We stood outside one arena where WrestleMania was being held one year and took a picture and five years later, he was one of the big billboards on that same arena.

How proud he is of Theory:

I’m just proud. It’s just crazy and we still talk a lot. It’s always exciting when we talk. He’s just telling me, ‘Oh! I think I wanna be doing this’ and all this stuff and I’m kind of amazed too at how — you know, I knew he would do good but he is doing really good. Main events, long main events too where he’s in control of top guys, beating them up and I’m just like, yo, that’s pretty crazy when you think about it and he’s closing segments a lot. That’s just crazy.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)