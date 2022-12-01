Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced that lucha-libre star Aramis will be entering the Battle of Los Angeles tournament, which takes place over the course of two nights on January 7th & January 8th from the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Aramis will join Alex Shelley, Jonathan Gresham, Komander, and IMPACT’s “Speedball” Mike Bailey, IMPACT’s Masha Slamovich, DragonGate’s Shun Skywalker, and indie sensation Michael Oku. Last year’s tournament was won by AEW star and current ROH Pure Champion, Daniel Garcia.

Aramis is the eighth entrant in the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles! — PWG (@OfficialPWG) December 1, 2022

Eight more entrants will be announced at some point.