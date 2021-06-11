New MLW star Aramis recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about all things pro-wrestling, including how lucha-libre legend Konnan was a major influence to him growing up. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On his journey to wrestling:

“This dream began when I was five years old. Then I knew with all certainty when my dad took me to my first training session. When I stepped in the ring, I knew I would never leave. My love, admiration, and respect for this have only grown since.”

How big of an influence

“Konnan has been a fundamental part of my career, and I will always be grateful to him for believing in me. Because of that, AAA has trusted and supported me. Now I have even more of a chance to show my style of fighting. It has even opened the door to my new house, which is MLW.”

How he’s proud to represent Mexico in the United States:

“I am so proud to represent Mexico in the United States. I want to set an example. I will show my struggle in the ring and my desire to overcome the toughest battles. I am so very grateful for this opportunity, and I cannot wait to get in the ring and show the world what I can do.”