Big Boom! AJ confirmed during the post-AEW Revolution 2025 media scrum that he is under AEW contract. He mentioned having a few roster members he might be targeting. Additionally, he revealed that in additional to himself, Big Justice and The Rizzler are under contract with AEW. He said,

“How much deeper does everybody want me to get? [laughs] I thought I was deep! But yes, I am officially with AEW right now. I am under contract right now, as is Big Justice and The Rizzler.”

He continued, “So yeah, we are gonna be here for a while. And I know there are some names on the AEW roster that I might be gunning for. Some guys out there who don’t believe what I believe in, the happiness, the positivity, the boom. So yeah, you never know how deep this is gonna go.”

Swerve Strickland, known for both his wrestling career and music, has released several albums and worked with artists like rapper Bun B. His next potential collaboration may be with Big Boom! AJ and Big Justice.

During the post-AEW Revolution 2025 media scrum, AJ revealed that he’s been in talks with Strickland about producing a song. He said,

“Swerve and I have talked about doing something together. You’d love to see Swerve with Big Justice and Big Boom AJ? You never know, that could be coming out soon, too.”