The Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, IL has issued a statement on the fan incident during Saturday’s WWE live event.

As noted, Karrion Kross was wrestling Drew McIntyre at Saturday’s event when a fan threw a drink on Scarlett. The woman, along with what appeared to be members of her family, were escorted out of the arena by police and security.

In an update, Peoria Police confirmed to WMBD-TV that no charges were filed, and no arrests were made. The original reports of an arrest came from fan speculation inside the arena. After the incident, crew members cleaned up at ringside, and the match continued while Scarlett was said to be upset.

Peoria Civic Center Director of Sales & Marketing Beau Sutherland issued the following statement on the incident:

“We are aware of the incident that took place at the WWE event on Saturday, November 12. Fortunately, our Peoria Civic Center security team along with the Peoria Police quickly identified the individuals responsible and escorted them out of the building for the remainder of the show. While we were disappointed in the actions of a couple and the brief distraction they caused, over 4,000 enthusiastic WWE fans were treated to a very entertaining event.”

Peoria Civic Center General Manager Rik Edgar added that Saturday’s live event had the highest gross sales for any WWE show in Civic Center history.

As seen below, Scarlett later tweeted on the incident, writing, “As a classy woman from Chicago, I’m not surprised that something like this would happen in Peoria. [nauseated face emoji] PS. To the granny who threw the drink, your booze was as cheap as your hairdo. [kiss emoji]”

