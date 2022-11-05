We recently reported that top lucha-libre superstar Laredo Kid had to undergo emergency surgery this past Monday after rupturing his intestine during his match with AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo at the AAA Showcenter Tournament finals last Sunday, a bout that Kid ended up winning.

Kid was set to compete in a six-man tag matchup on tomorrow’s PWG DINK event from Los Angeles, but due to the injury he has been replaced by Arez, who has competed regularly for AAA, MLW, and even IMPACT. LuchaBlog was the first to report the news on Twitter, which you can see below.

Arez is replacing Laredo Kid on tomorrow's PWG show, according to the website pic.twitter.com/5E4xXAkPnd — luchablog (@luchablog) November 5, 2022

If you missed it…footage of Kid sustaining the injury has been released, as well as a statement from IMPACT. You can check that out, along with an update on Kid’s condition, here.