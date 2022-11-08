Ari Daivari revealed how Tony Khan altered his AEW initial plans for him. Daivari’s initial time with AEW wasn’t a full-time role. He often worked with Invictus Khash on AEW Dark. On the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Daivari expressed his feelings about how well the team with Invictus Khash worked.

“If some people remember, on a few episodes of AEW Dark I was wrestling with another guy named Invictus Khash,” Daivari said. “Very good wrestler, he’s a fellow Persian man, just like me. We kind of got put together randomly as a tag team and we were doing a couple Darks together, and it was going great.”

Khan, according to Daivari, didn’t really like the team.

“Tony shows up later and I kind of talked to him a little bit, and he just lays this whole idea on the line for me of the Trustbusters, and Parker Boudreaux, and he has ideas for other members, which turned out to be Sonny Kiss, and BSK, and it all just kind of happened one day,” Daivari said.

Quotes via Wrestling Inc