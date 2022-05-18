Sescoops recently conducted an interview with former WWE star Ariane Andrews, who gave her opinion on the Sasha Banks and Naomi WWE walkout from this past Monday, and how she believes Naomi was manipulated into doing it. Highlights are below.

Praises Banks as a great wrestler but says she has done something like this before:

“What happened I think — I’m just gonna remove Sasha because Sasha’s done this before. Sasha’s a great athlete, let me not get this twisted cause I don’t want fans coming for me. She’s definitely deserved — like she’s a great wrestler, she’s a great character, she does what she has to do.”

Doesn’t think Naomi would just leave and believes she was manipulated into leaving:

“My girl Naomi, she wouldn’t do this and I feel like she wouldn’t do this unless she had someone manipulating and telling her how to do this. Let’s best believe if I was here, coming as a Funkadactyl we wouldn’t have this happening at all.”