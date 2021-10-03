During her appearance on WINCLY, Ariane Andrew spoke on the world title moving from Bobby Lashley to Big E and if she thinks she’s a long term impact. Here’s what she had to say:

I do think that that’s crazy that we even have to have that conversation, but I will say again, I’m looking at the glass half full and saying, you know what, we’re evolving, and at the end of the day, we are just humans. We all eat the same. We all sh*t the same. We all do the same stuff, so at the end of the day, it’s just a skin color, and I feel like as we continue to evolve, there’s endless opportunity.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: WINCLY.