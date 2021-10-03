During her appearance on WINCLY, Ariane Andrew spoke on why she thinks Noami joining The Bloodline makes sense. Here’s what she had to say:

Her and her husband, they had a small moment before when they were together, but I think that could be dope for her. I see Naomi as her own entity, though, and she deserves to have that before her time is up but maybe having something with being a part of The Bloodline will then get her to the point of having something by herself if she were to join them because Roman [Reigns] has been at the top for so long, and now with The Usos being a part of that, it’s only just going to increase her fanbase. If she weren’t, then she can go do her own thing.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: WINCLY.