Ariane Andrew On The Differences Between WWE & AEW

During her appearance on WINCLY, Ariane Andrew spoke on the differences between WWE and AEW. Here’s what she had to say:
I think in WWE, it’s more of a competitive environment, where at the end of day, still, there’s only a few spots, but I feel like with AEW, it’s more of a how do we work together to make sure you put on the best show, and it’s not about who’s here or who’s there. It’s like how does everyone help elevate [each other] because even if you’re starting at the very bottom, you still need someone to be like, ‘hey, let me build you up because this is how it works. For instance, when I used to do track and field, it’s you against you. It’s like this is a team effort because if we don’t work as a team, then how do we put on a show if people are on different pages, and what I really do like is I’ve always been a huge advocate for equality and stuff like that.
You can listen below:
Credit: WINCLY.
- New Report On A Number Of WWE Stars Reaching Out To AEW
- Man Arrested In Home Of WWE’s Sonya Deville On Kidnapping Charge
- Chris Jericho Reveals That AEW Knows Who Leaked The Eric Bischoff Dynamite Surprise, Calls Culprit “NXT Reject”
- Eric Bischoff On Why WCW Wasn’t Interested In Shawn Michaels
- Titus O’Neil Issues Media Statement Regarding Man Charged With Attempting To Kidnap Sonya Deville
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive
- Erick Rowan Reveals Plans for His Pet Cage Storyline, WWE Recently Calling Him for a Return
- Booker T On Why He Refused To Job To Matt Morgan In TNA
- What Did Randy Orton Say to Ric Flair After the Low Blow on RAW?
- Peyton Royce Shares Photos Ahead Of Fitness Competition, Billie Kaye and Shawn Spears Show Support
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more