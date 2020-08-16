Ariane Andrew On The Differences Between WWE & AEW

During her appearance on WINCLY, Ariane Andrew spoke on the differences between WWE and AEW. Here’s what she had to say:

I think in WWE, it’s more of a competitive environment, where at the end of day, still, there’s only a few spots, but I feel like with AEW, it’s more of a how do we work together to make sure you put on the best show, and it’s not about who’s here or who’s there. It’s like how does everyone help elevate [each other] because even if you’re starting at the very bottom, you still need someone to be like, ‘hey, let me build you up because this is how it works. For instance, when I used to do track and field, it’s you against you. It’s like this is a team effort because if we don’t work as a team, then how do we put on a show if people are on different pages, and what I really do like is I’ve always been a huge advocate for equality and stuff like that.

