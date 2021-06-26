Pro-wrestling star Ariane Andrew (fka as Cameron in WWE) was a recent guest on the Wrestling Inc. Daily to discuss a wide range to topics, most notably naming what she thinks is missing in the current WWE women’s division. Hear Andrew’s full thoughts on the subject below.

Compliments Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks for making history at Mania:

I think [Naomi would knock it out of the park] too. I never want to bash a place that gave me such an amazing opportunity to be where I’m at now. But I do think the thing that is lacking at the moment in the Women’s division is they went so far left with creating a revolution to have women who are badass, which I think is great. [They are] giving them an opportunity to main event. Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair, I mean, that’s history. When have we ever seen two black women, and I’m not a person [to make things] about race. But to have that WrestleMania moment, that was major.

Says that the women’s division is an underdog: