The TNA Wrestling and WWE NXT crossovers continued this week.
During the September 5 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+ from Louisville, Kentucky, “Miss NXT” Arianna Grace appeared during the TNA Knockouts Championship Open Challenge issued by “The Juggernaut” Jordynne Grace.
While Arianna was not the challenger for Grace, she did inform the viewing audience that she is the official liaison between TNA Wrestling and WWE NXT.
She then introduced Grace’s opponent for the open challenge, fellow WWE NXT Superstar Karmen Petrovic.
Petrovic gave a good showing for herself, but ultimately came up short, as Grace hit her finisher to retain the TNA Knockouts Championship. She was laid out by Rosemary after the bout.
