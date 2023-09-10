Arianna Grace is back.
The daughter of Santino Marella competed at last night’s NXT house show event in Melbourne Florida, her first match back after suffering an ACL injury back in October of 2022. She was defeated by Fallon Henley.
ARIANNA GRACE IS BACK #NXTmelbourne pic.twitter.com/BuK2L6syEB
— Mason (@MasonL122) September 10, 2023
Grace competed in the Miss Universe Canada competition while out with injury and finished in the Top 20.
