Love is in the air this Holiday season.

In addition to Maxxine Dupri and a NXT star getting engaged, another happy couple under the WWE / NXT umbrella are primed to tie the knot.

WWE NXT Superstar and “The Liaison” between NXT and TNA Wrestling, Arianna Grace, announced via social media that she and fellow WWE NXT Superstar Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo have gotten engaged.

“It’s official. We’re engaged,” she wrote via X. “Stacks, thank you for the proposal of my dreams, I’m so blessed to have you as my future husband.”

Congratulations to the happy couple.