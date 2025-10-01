Generally where there’s smoke, there’s fire.

It became a cliché for a reason.

When it comes to Ronda Rousey, many believe her recent trend over the past few weeks of sharing multiple intense MMA-style training videos falls into this category.

Even the most well-known, and respected, MMA journalist.

During the latest installment of his MMA digital program, The Ariel Helwani Show, veteran combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani addressed Ronda Rousey sharing multiple MMA training videos via her Instagram page over the past few weeks.

While fielding questions from fans during the show, Helwani was asked if he feels Rousey’s recent MMA training videos could be a sign that she is gearing up for a high-profile MMA fighting return.

The fan question speculated that Rousey could be returning against current UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion and fellow former Olympic judo medalist Kayla Harrison, possibly at the highly-publicized upcoming UFC White House special event in June of 2026 to honor the anniversary of the United States of America.

“I don’t know if it’s the White House card,” Helwani responded. “But I really think something is happening here.”

Helwani would go on to elaborate.

“I don’t think this is just … is she testing the waters? Sure,” Helwani continued. “I think there is interest, and I’ll also say this: I never thought it would happen. She seemed so disgusted with MMA. The MMA community and the fans.”

While summarizing the situation, Helwani closed by saying, “To now see this and to see her kind of flirting with the idea is something that I never expected, but I do think something’s there. What does that translate into? Does it actually translate into a fight? I don’t know.”

Helwani’s comments come after Rousey shared multiple videos of herself engaged in intense MMA fight-style training in a MMA cage. The posts were on September 21, September 23 and again today on October 1.

The initial Rousey post included the following statement in the caption:

From 8 weeks after having a baby and 8 years of stepping away from MMA to 8 months postpartum and finding my love for it again. The first clip is my first session working with AJ of 10th Planet Oceanside I was super self conscious, embarrassed of how much I regressed, and honestly trying my very best not to pee my pants throwing punches so soon after having baby. Second clip was yesterday, I’ve never laughed or smiled so much on the mat as I do these days. The last 6 months have been an absolute blast, feels like I have so much left to grow, and without the weight of the world on my shoulders nothing is holding me back.



“What we learn with pleasure we never forget”

– Alfred Mercier

Ronda Rousey retired with a professional MMA record of 12-2, with her final two fights being knockout losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes.

