Combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani recently shared his thoughts on WWE’s current creative direction, explaining why he feels the product has lost some of the magic that once captivated him.

Speaking on 83 Weeks, Helwani prefaced his remarks by making it clear that he has a great deal of respect for Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

“Paul and I… he’s not my good friend. We don’t go out for dinner, but I really, really do like him as a person and I’ve really enjoyed our interactions. I interviewed him once in London before the first Clash at the Castle and it was a great interview about his health problems and I’ll always be very appreciative for that.”

“I really do like him as a person and I feel like at times he is handcuffed and he is being hamstrung because I do feel like the real rise of TKO, if you will, coincided with this particular downturn.”

Even with that context, Helwani admitted he has not enjoyed WWE’s current presentation.

“There’s no question about it. I have said, and so I’m not backtracking, I have said that I find the product right now soulless.”

“I really did not like WrestleMania. WrestleMania really, it upset me to be honest because I adore everything about wrestling and I adore the pomp and circumstance that comes with WrestleMania.”

Helwani went on to explain what he believes is missing from WWE programming today.

“I like the backstage vignettes and the interviews. That to me is what I grew up on. Hulk Hogan with Mean Gene in the back in the locker room after he wins. These are massive, massive moments.”

“I felt like the WrestleMania product that we saw a few weeks back in Vegas was completely stripped of all of that. The commercials and all that also didn’t make it feel all that important.”

According to Helwani, the current product lacks the emotional connection that previously kept him invested.

“There’s nothing that’s grabbing my attention. It feels very corporate right now. I feel like some of the wrestlers aren’t motivated. There’s just something that feels off about it.”

While reflecting on when that change occurred, Helwani pointed to a specific period in WWE history.

“If you were to ask me where I kind of felt like there’s nothing left, it was that Philadelphia match. The Philadelphia match felt like the apex and everything since then has felt a little less than.”

“Can I pinpoint one exact moment where it feels like it got us to here? No. But it felt like a slow trickle.”

Despite his criticism, Helwani stressed that he still wants WWE to succeed.

“I love WWE. That’s what first introduced me to all of this and I know people there and I only wish the best for them.”

“I’m just being honest by how I feel about the product and right now it’s not captivating my attention like it did when I’m talking about Montreal and Philadelphia and all that stuff.”

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