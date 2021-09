New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced more matchups for their October 16th and October 17th taping of NJPW STRONG in Philadelphia, which includes the promotional debut of former 205 Live star, Ariya Daivari. Check out the new matchups below.

OCTOBER 16TH:

-Ren Narita/Clark Connors versus TJP/Will Ospreay

-Ariya Daivari versus Alex Zayne

OCTOBER 17TH:

-Ariya Daivari/Lio Rush versus El Phantasmo/Chris Bey

-Wheeler Yuta/Fred Yehi versus Jay White/Hikuleo