Arn Anderson discusses his new on-screen pairing with top AEW star Wardlow.

The Enforcer spoke about Wardlow on the latest edition of his ARN podcast, where he praised the current reigning TNT Champion for being an incredible talent, one who has received a ton of bad “advice and guidance” while wrestling for the company.

That guy’s got so much potential, so much talent. He’s such a class act. He’s focused. He carries himself like a professional. He does everything right. He’s just been getting some bad advice from day one, bad guidance. In this business, when that locker room sees a guy that’s got unlimited potential, the claws come out. … They try to shut him down before he ever gets rolling in all kinds of political ways and physical ways.

Anderson has been teamed up with Wardlow for the last few weeks, and was in his corner when he won the TNT Championship back from Powerhouse Hobbs. Anderson says Hobbs is another top AEW prospect, which makes Wardlow’s win all the more special.

What makes it such a big victory is that the guy he beat, Powerhouse Hobbs, is a stud and is a superstar in the making, make no mistake. That guy has got unlimited potential as well, so it makes the win even bigger.

