On the latest ARN podcast wrestling legend Arn Anderson spoke about the recent Bryan Danielson and Adam Page AEW world title match from Winter Is Coming, a bout that went to a 60-minute time limit draw and garnered rave reviews from fans and critics around the world. Check out what Anderson had to say below.

Says Danielson vs. Page from Winter Is Coming is the best match he’s seen in 25 years:

“I sat there. Will Hobbs was between Brock and I. We sat down and there was no way I was going to miss this one. Bryan Danielson may be the best in the world because I looked at his cardio, I watched his pacing, I watched his thought process, the story he was telling, the physicality, giving and receiving. Everything you would want to see in a title match for an hour was there. They didn’t miss anything. I made sure when they came through that curtain, caught their breath for a second, and started up the hallway to their dressing room, and I don’t blow smoke very much because it leaves a very bad taste in my mouth. It just doesn’t feel right. Sometimes you just do it to lift someone’s spirits. I told those two guys point blank, ‘It’s the best match I’ve seen in at least 25 years.’ If anybody wants to combat me on that, I would love to hear their thoughts, but it had everything. Let me tell you something. Hangman held his end up.”

Says he told them both that the match made him proud to be in the wrestling business:

“I told them both they made me proud to be in the wrestling business. It was just as if one of my kids was out there. I don’t know Hangman very well because we just haven’t spent a lot of time together. Much respect for his work ethic. I do know Daniel Bryan. I was with him quite a lot at my previous employment. Even knowing kind of what I could expect, I had no idea they would shine like that. Guess what? Nobody lost in that match.”

(H/T and transcribed by WrestlingNews.Co)