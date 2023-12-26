The legendary Arn Anderson spoke about WWE producer, coach, and former competitor Fit Finlay during a recent edition of his ARN podcast. The Enforcer put Finlay over huge, stating that his contributions to the business, especially in the women’s division, cannot be ignored. Highlights from the ARN podcast can be found below.

On Finlay’s brilliance and legitimacy:

Most people are not aware of just how brilliant and smart [he is] and what he brings to the realistic part of our business. The reality part and just the European style, he does everything different from everybody else. There’s not one thing he does that’s not 100% legitimate.

Calls Finlay one of the most important tools in the women’s division:

He’s the single most important thing that ever happened to women’s wrestling. He had the most influence of anybody that’s ever been involved in the business. I was there, I saw it. This business is not easy. As a matter of fact, it’s hard, and we see it all the time. It’s really hard to do it well and to keep from getting injured, and to excel and get better, and make it make sense, and become a whole package where you can talk and work and think on your feet. All those things, to be able to teach that to somebody, very, very difficult. You have to be a natural almost to excel at this business. It’s hard to just come in without just living in it since you were 8 years old and breathing it. Fit, he was able to pull that out of them and look at their weaknesses and stay away from those and look at their strengths, and you know, ‘Hey, do this here, and do this there.’ He’s just an exceptional teacher.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)