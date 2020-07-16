Arn Anderson Calls Randy Orton The “Best Heel In The Business,” Comments On His Work As A Babyface

AEW advisor and manager Arn Anderson spoke about WWE superstar Randy Orton on the latest episode of his Arn podcast. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Calls Randy Orton the best heel in the business:
When he’s a heel and allowed to get heat, he’s the best heel in the business and I believe that. Randy works old-school, Randy doesn’t do a one-and-a-half off the top. He doesn’t dive out on the floor, he doesn’t do any of those things. Once Randy starts getting heat, you feel that. It’s an old-school, straight-forward beatdown but he’s just so smooth in the ring. He just has that look man. He just looks like a guy that would reach over and bite your nose off.
Compares it to his work as a babyface:
He’s an excellent heel. Now, when he gets forced into a babyface role and trying to work babyface, Randy will tell you he’s not as comfortable. I agree with him, he’s a much better heel
Check out his full thoughts below. (H/T and transcribed by Sescoops)
