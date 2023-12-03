Arn Anderson gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest ARN show. Here are the highlights:

On how to properly introduce someone new:

“When you introduce a new character in the wrestling business and it’s someone that they don’t know whether they have to make an impact, they have to come in and do something that you never saw coming, and it’d be impactful. That’s how you get people talking.”

On why he thinks Paul Roma and Paul Orndorff worked as a tag team:

“They both have great bodies and they both have mean skills, even though their babyface skills coming off the top with a splash, coming off the top with a dropkick. It’s just a dropkick that’s flawless in the ring. All those skills, and then you put them on with a body, two good-looking guys. It’s just a good package. They look like stars because they are stars.”

https://youtu.be/Jmv-mOtkc8U

