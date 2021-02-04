AEW coach and producer Arn Anderson spoke about his working relationship with top company superstar Cody Rhodes on the latest edition of his ARN podcast. The Enforcer states that while his mentoring to the American Nightmare has worked out, there are times where it is NOT as fun due to his hard nature and not wanting to be a yes man. Hear his full thoughts below.

I will say this, coaching Cody has been a great experience for me. It’s not always a lot of fun, as he will tell you. Y’know having an old b*****d like me chewing his ass out for something he thought wasn’t a big deal, probably is new to his world. It’s part of his world because when he asked me to come in, that’s what I told him, ‘I’m not a yes man’. I’m not a ‘everything is rosy guy’. You want the truth, I’ll tell you the truth and make you better. That’s going just well, [it] doesn’t need to be fixed right now. It’s one of those things that just is evolving, so we’ll see […] it’ll be worth your wait.

