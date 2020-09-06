AEW producer and manager Arn Anderson spoke about the “Hollywood” Hogan character on the latest episode of his ARN podcast. Highlights are below.

How Hulk Hogan stayed in character 24 hours a day:

Hulk is Hulk 24 hours a day, Ric Flair is Ric Flair 24 hours a day. There are some guys that no matter what environment they’re in or what the scenario is, they’re that guy because they really are that guy. I don’t think Hulk Hogan has been Terry Bollea for a long, long time. I think he’s been Hulk Hogan. The first time he strapped it on, he became that guy and he has continued to be that guy. I know his business thoughts and concepts were pretty much the same, and as far as his business head goes, I just think that when the nWo thing hit and it was such a culture shock and the thing flamed up, it literally was like a nuclear blast on the wrestling business. Then he became that other guy, Hulk Hogan, and he was a different guy.

How “Hollywood” Hogan became a much more vicious character:

There was viciousness in that guy. There was maliciousness in that guy. From taking off that weight belt and beating David Flair half to death with it – that wasn’t Hulk Hogan. That was Hollywood Hogan. He went pretty dark pretty quick, which meant he had been thinking about it, I think, for some time. I don’t know how natural that would be because the red and the yellow, vitamins, prayers, all that stuff was part of who he was and for a long, long time. It’s very successful.

