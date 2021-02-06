Pro wrestling legend Arn Anderson discussed a wide range of topics on the latest “ARN” podcast.

During it, he talked about Ryback’s WWE tenure and the recent war of words with Mark Henry involving the former WWE star.

“I have an opinion about people on how they treat me. It doesn’t matter what I think done unless it was some crime against nature or children or women or something that’s unforgivable. I always had no issues and had a great working relationship with Ryback. There were a lot of things that I would pull him aside and explain to him in advance my feelings about what they were going to do with him. Let me say this. There was a point when the ‘feed me more’ started and they started pushing him. He got over pretty good.

He was pretty hot at one time. Again, here’s that line, they cut his water off and I don’t know why. It was so sudden and it was such a turn that it makes you wonder if there was a conversation somewhere that I wasn’t privy to. Somewhere he picked up some heat with the wrong guy. That’s the only thing I can figure happened because the guy was selling merch. He looked like a million dollars.

He was getting over which is what you wanted and he had that look that Vince loves. I couldn’t figure out what the negatives were. I never had an issue with him working on matches. He was always very easy to work with. I don’t know about his arguments lately. I don’t try to get too deeply involved in what I read in believing about half of what I hear, maybe not even that. It’s just, sorry to hear that because I like both guys, but if he’s getting himself ready back for another run, we’ll see how that goes.”