During an episode of the “ARN” podcast, Arn Anderson spoke about why former ECW Champion Mike Awesome had a lackluster run in WCW.

Here is what he had to say:

“I think Mike, who was a nice enough guy, came into an environment of wolves and sharks. I think there was a little bit of sniffing out that hey, this guy is a big star in ECW and will be a big star here. I think the antenna went up on a lot of the top guys, the more vicious top guys, the smarter top guys and they figured we are going to have to get this guy to sabotage himself or we are going to have to sabotage him. It was not too many TV’s you started to see adding layers onto his characters that he didn’t need, putting him in precarious situations instead of just winning for 9 weeks.

If the guy was big, he was a good performer, the easiest way to get a guy over today, tomorrow, 25 years ago, is to put him in matches that have enough time, give him an opponent that knows what time it is, and just go out and win every week and have good matches. I don’t think he really had a fair start. If he would have come to the company 10 years earlier, who knows what the guy could have been.”