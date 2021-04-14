On the latest edition of his ARN podcast AEW manager and legendary wrestler Arn Anderson held a Q&A sessions where the Enforcer discussed how he would handle boring chants from the live crowd. Hear his thoughts on the subject below.

Says he controls the match and would slow the pace down even more:

I’m sure I have [had ‘boring’ chanted during my match before], I’m sure I have. I know what you’re supposed to do. You’re supposed to get up and give them something to wet their beak on. I go the other way. I grab a hold, I sit in it until the chants stop. They don’t control me, I control the match. It’s my baby, I’m running the show here, they’re not.

How it’s important to ignore stuff like that and continue telling a story:

So, most times it’s just to be assholes because most wrestling fans… they wanna have a good time. The second you come to the ring, it’s usually you do one thing and they’re already chanting ‘boring’ because they wanna see something else on the card. Not because what’s going on in the ring is not any good or doesn’t fit or is a lousy story or anything like that. They just want you to somehow magically skip to the main event or whatever they paid to see and forget all the other stuff. That’s not the way it works and I just ignore it.

