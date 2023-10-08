Arn Anderson gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest ARN show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about the Great American Bash not being held by WCW in 1993 at the Omni Coliseum and more. Here are the highlights:

“God, that would have been a deal where it would have been perfect to run a show because everybody was off work on the fourth. That’s right. Nobody, you know, that would have been one. And I can’t believe that I don’t recollect it, but that would have been one. Knowing my history with the Omni and growing up, the Omni being the Madison Square Garden of the South and all that stuff, I can’t imagine why. Well, Paul, here’s the thing. You know, over all my years in the business, there was an occasional random booking of a town that the reason it had never been run before is because maybe there was no economy in the town. Maybe it was any number of reasons that you would have canceled a spot show. Going on. It could have been 2 or 3 forms of entertainment that showed up when you booked the town wrestling-wise, way back when this wasn’t set up yet and now you find that there are so many other things you can do that particular day would be one reason. But Omni is not a spot show. Yeah, that’s headquarters. That’s home base, especially. God, I wish somebody. I wish somebody would dig that up. Maybe our information guy could find out exactly what happened because now I’m curious.”

