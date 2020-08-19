Arn Anderson Explains What Happened With Enzo and Cass In WWE: “They Self-Destructed”

AEW producer and manager Arn Anderson spoke about the downfall of Enzo and Big Cass in WWE on the latest episode of his ARN podcast. Highlights can be found below.

How Enzo and Cass did have a fan following after their move up from NXT:

That’s fine to be over at NXT at that time. There was no NXT television show yet, was there? Well, I mean, that’s fine. But when you come up to the main roster, now you’re starting to have your own TV now,” Anderson said. “You can take 200 people in a crowd of 10,000 and if they choose to be heard, they sound very loud. I’m talking fans scattered around the arena – if they’re chanting the same thing, 200 people can make a lot of noise. And they really can, and the fact is, they did have that following.

On being the producer for Big Show and Cass and how Cass started acting out:

They came up to the main roster. They had a match or two, and the people were getting with the promos and getting with all the things. But the second they put Cass [Big Cass] in the program with Big Show, he quit listening. And I know because I was the producer of that match. And here’s [Big Show] willing to put this guy over and he was fighting us every step of the way.

How Enzo started to also not listen during his 205 Live run:

The same thing I had Enzo,” Arn said. “And I had him in some 205 matches, on house shows, and he was just doing every stupid thing you could do to make a babyface look foolish. And it was some of the Lucha guys that he was working with, and they didn’t know the difference until I started pointing it out to them. And I think that the fact you don’t take the guidance from the people, the producers there that are there to help you and know a little bit better than you do what’s going to get over and what’s not, when you quit listening and just decide you’re a bigger star than they are… that’s where you get started heading downhill. And they made some mistakes and it didn’t take very, very long before they had heat in the locker room, and then they started to fall apart out in the ring as far as production. And then they started to get heat in the office and that’s what happened. They self-destructed.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)