Arn Anderson gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest ARN show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about who he thought wouldn’t work out but turned out to be a big star. He named Rey Mysterio because of his size.

“I think the first time I saw Rey Mysterio. And I want to say it was on ECW TV. And he wrestled Psychosis. I want to say. But I watched it. I was watching it on TV, and I went. This is a 12-year-old kid. How can they let him in the ring? There’s no. He’s 12 years old because he looked 12 years old. Yeah. This tall [short]. And for the life of me, I could not accept that he was competing in our business on this hardcore television show. And I just went, ‘Somebody’s going to kill that guy. Someone’s going to kill that kid. That’s a little kid.’ Yeah, I would say he made me look like a fool. He made it. Rey made everything, and he figured out a way to use his entire body to knock a guy down, so it made sense.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit the ARN with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.