The latest edition of the ARN podcast saw the legendary Arn Anderson hold a Q&A with his listeners, where The Enforcer discussed why he has no desire of working in the AEW talent relations department, citing his past office work in WCW and WWE as the primary reason. Check out Arn’s full thoughts on the subject below.

Why he has no desire to work talent relations in AEW:

No [I would not want to work in Talent Relations for AEW]. I don’t want to be responsible for anything that’s outside of my control. I can help Brock [Anderson] and help teach him what to do, what not to do within reason. I don’t want him to be a clone of what I think. Wrestling should be coming from him. I want him to figure that out but I can certainly control that. Like I said, I spent probably five or six years working in the office with WCW and then I was 19 years with WWE and it just — here’s the thing, don’t have me have to be responsible for something and not give me any power, because that’s not fair.

Says he just wants to enjoy the business until he is no longer needed:

If you give me the power to run the whole, you know, shoot match, good. Then if we fail, I fail, the talent failed. But if I don’t have the authority or the power to say, ‘Do this.’ Not, ‘How about trying this?’ ‘Do this and if it don’t work, then we’ll talk about it when you get back.’ So I don’t want to be in that position any further. I just wanna — whatever time is left for me until nobody wants to see hanging around anymore, I just wanna spend it just enjoying the business, enjoying AEW, enjoying going to these wrestling events that Tony Hunter is so kind to book for me, these signings and I just wanna do all the things, telling fans thank you in person for supporting us all this time and just enjoy the fruits of 40 years in the business.

