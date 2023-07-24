Arn Anderson gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest ARN show, including his thoughts on Jim Ross as an announcer and more. Here are the highlights:

On not being a big fan of battle royals:

“And you have battle royals; if you’ve seen one, you’ve seen ’em all pretty much. Yeah, it is [the Royal Rumble being different from a battle royal.”

On Jim Ross as an announcer and WCW’s departure:

“Well, you said one of the things you said was true accuracy. Not only was he excited, but what he was calling was correct. The moves were right. The story was right. The intensity was right. Everything he said is what you were seeing. You know, he was really a top-shelf, top-shelf announcer, that’s for sure. He led you, he let your eyes see what they were seeing, but he filled it in with an explanation. Yeah. And to this day, he does the same thing. He explains what you’re seeing to the naked eye and makes it crystal clear. I don’t think he has achieved what he would’ve achieved yet. Right. He hadn’t done any talent relations work or any of that stuff yet. So, you know, it might be one of those things that fate took him there. If he had stayed with WCW, maybe he would’ve just stayed in as the announcer, and that was it. And maybe the guys on the other end of WWF would’ve suffered because of it. That’s a big one.”

On his promo style:

“Well, you know, one of the compliments that I’m paid when I see people out and about, they go back to reliving these days, and when they see this, I think this falls in that category. You know, Four Horsemen had a lot of, you know, you had Ric Flair who was over the top and you know, wild man, you had Tulley Blanchard who had a great interview style, JJ Dillon or very articulate, but the biggest compliment that I get is, but when it the microphone went to you, we started hitting each other in the ribs going, be quiet, I want to hear this, this guy means business. And that’s what that interview just was.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.