On the latest episode of his ARN podcast, AEW producer and manager Arn Anderson reminisced about a 2010 Hell in a Cell showdown between The Undertaker and Kane, a headlining match that was considered somewhat of a disappointment during the time it happened. The Enforcer explains that the match didn’t really “warrant” the HIAC stipulation at the time, and believes they should have kept the two phenoms together instead of pitting them against each other.

The thing was—the whole story was Taker and Kane were brothers. Said it before, say it again and it applies here— nobody wants to see brothers fight. I think anytime you can go to any big match with Kane and Taker as partners, Brothers of Destruction against two other guys, doesn’t matter who it was that was much better, felt better, smelt better match-up than those guys fighting each other and the effects, the special effects were just so-so. Again, the trappings around the two talent wasn’t as impressive as the match could’ve been in just a normal setting. Again, I don’t think it warranted Hell In A Cell. It just didn’t.

