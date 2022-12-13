The legendary Arn Anderson spoke about his status with AEW, as well as the status of his son, Brock Anderson, on the latest edition of his live zoom chat with AdFreeShows. The Enforcer also touches on why Brock hasn’t been used that much on television over the last few months. Highlights from the chat can be found below.

Gives an update on his contract status with AEW, as well as his son Brock’s contract:

I’m hanging onto the idea that Brock just hasn’t had his second chance yet because of the rotation. I’m still under contract for about a year and a half, Brock about six months.

On Brock not being used on television:

I’m sure Tony [Khan] struggles with it, trying to get everybody on there and get everybody rotated, but we’re just hanging on; we don’t want to do anything else.

Says he’ll probably retire after another year and a half:

I’m just going to plan on a year and a half from now being retired from the business. Hopefully, we will be able to get Brock ready for that and so 2023 should be me on the beach somewhere, more than once.

UPDATE: Arn has taken to Twitter to clarify his statement about retiring. See that below.

