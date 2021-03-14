On the latest edition of his ARN podcast legendary wrestler Arn Anderson spoke about his love for WWE’s William Regal and Fit Finlay, two competitors who the Enforcer crossed paths with both in WWE and WCW. Hear his thoughts on both men below.

His love for William Regal:

Steve [William] Regal was a great wrestler. I love that European style. He could have a match literally with a salt shaker and make it good.

Says Fit Finlay was an assassin:

And Fit Finlay now walks in the door. Prior to this, before he came to work for us, just out of the blue I was talking to Terry Funk up in the stands and we’re talking about ‘we need some fresh talent in here’, ‘it’d be nice if we could get somebody that nobody knew’, ‘I mean, we need some heat on some heels’. He looked and said ‘Arn you’re got to get Dave Finlay’. I said, ‘who’s Dave Finlay?’ He said ‘he’s the best heel in the business’. That came from Terry Funk in a time that I thought I was pretty good, a hot commodity. I thought I was a good heel, I thought Curt Henning was a good heel. Ted diBiase was a good heel. He said ‘I’m telling you, you see this guy work, he is a vicious son of a b*tch’. Well when we got Fit, and he came in from day one, he was an assassin. To this day ,I’ve never seen anybody that’s as vicious, had a grasp of psychology, was a nasty heel, could make guys and make himself at the very same time. Man when he mugged you, he really mugged you – it was solid. It was relatively safe I would say. […] He was a superstar I was just in awe of the different things he did – that European style amazes me anyway. Him and Regal, mostly him, beat the ever-loving crap out of each other.

(H/T and transcribed by Inside the Ropes)