Arn Anderson gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest ARN show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer praised AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs and talked about the potential he sees in the young star.

“Will Hobbs. I got a lot of time for Will Hobbs. I think he’s a superstar in the making. Every day he gets better and I like him as a human being. He had a rough childhood. He had two ways he could go. When there’s no father figure in the house, when there ain’t a lot of money in the house, it can go one of two ways, and thank God Will sucked it up, became a hell of a man, and pretty much took over being head of the family. It’s a powerful story and it makes him the man he is today and I’m just proud to know him.”

