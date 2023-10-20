Arn Anderson gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest ARN show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about Dick Slater being his favorite wrestler:

“Well, number one, you know, just the emotional part of it for me, I mean, Dick Slater was my idol, my hero. He’s the one that caused me to want to be a wrestler, you know? And I’ve said that on many occasions. And Bobby Eaton was, at that particular time, probably the best friend I had on the earth and getting to be in the ring and share the ring with those guys was a privilege and an honor for me. And forget about the match itself. Just what it represented was.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit the ARN with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.