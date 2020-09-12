During a recent episode of ARN, Arn Anderson named John Cena and Seth Rollins as his two favorite opponents of John Cena. Here’s what he had to say:

I think Randy [Orton] is a good pick. The fact they came along at the same time and had parallel careers. I think they always made for a great match. Seth Rollins can have a great match with anybody. I don’t think he gets enough credit. He’s like a lot of talent – he gets so good that it’s never of a question of if Seth is gonna be on tonight or not. He’s never not on. He’s so good all the time that you almost take it for granted. It’s like AJ Styles. They’re so good that you just expect it out of them. If they have one stumble step in a match, you would go ‘Damn, what happened?’ You would actually notice it because everything else is flawless. I would probably say those two are you leading candidates.

Credit: ARN. H/T 411Mania.