AEW manager and producer Arn Anderson named wrestlers working today who he believes will be definite hall of famers on the latest edition of his ARN podcast. He also gives his thoughts on Brian Pillman Jr. and Davey Boy Smith Jr. Highlights are below.

Names wrestlers working today who he thinks are definite Hall of Famers:

How is AJ Styles not at the top of the list? Seth Rollins I think has to be on the list. I think Randy Orton obviously is on the list. That’s a no-brainer right? How about Rey Mysterio? Got to be. I’m sure I’m going to leave out a ton of guys and I definitely do not mean to. For sure those guys. I’m sorry if I insulted anybody and left them out. You have to judge each guy differently. What does he bring to the table? It will be interesting to see when Roman Reigns’ career shakes out, the twists and turns that would have gotten him to, I’m pretty sure, the Hall of Fame. He has really come on the last year because he was allowed to be himself and that is always a good thing.

Thoughts on Brian Pillman Jr. and Davey Boy Smith Jr:

Brian’s son has a lot of Brian in him. I can see that, mostly more so than anything, just his look. When you look at him and someone says, ‘That’s Brian Pillman’s kid’, you say, ‘Yea, I see that.’ It’s more so than how he acts. I think they are way different in the way they conduct themselves. Davey Boy Jr called me a couple times and text me a couple times. I spoke to him. I think the world of that kid. I always have. He’s always been a go getter and is trying to polish his craft. His work has continually got better. I loved him and TJ (Tyson Kidd) as a team. My God, were they good. That’s another one that, no telling how good they could have been if they could have stayed together for 5 years. I got a feeling he is going to be a hot commodity when things open back up and I would sure love to have him.

On Brodie Lee:

Brodie Lee is one of my dearest friends. I love that man forever. He is just one of the best people, performer, business man, father, husband. I could go on and on and on and on. He was one of those people that you meet and you know he is genuine. His love for his family and his love for the business and the fans for that matter was unparalleled. If you look at the outpour, and universally, I would go on record as saying this: I have never seen anyone involved in our business so celebrated, their life, their passing, what they had accomplished, as Brodie Lee has been. I mean, the outpouring from the fans, I want to thank you very dearly. I know what it meant to his wife. It’s something that is going to be very difficult to live with, but we celebrate the man that he was and always will be to all of us.

