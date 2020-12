During a recent episode of ARN, Arn Anderson spoke on hating WWE promos that criticized a wrestler’s body. Here’s what he had to say:

Never agreed with it. I never will agree with it. There are some rules and we’ve discussed them many times. You don’t say old, you don’t say fat, you don’t say skinny, too small. None of those things because they’re all going to end up biting you in the a– when that person ends up kicking your a–.

Credit: ARN. H/T WrestlingInc.