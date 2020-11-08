During a recent episode of ARN, Arn Anderson detailed a particularly brutal way that wrestlers would get busted open. Here’s what he had to say:

The reality is, there’s a sharp bone that circles your orbital bone. If you hit somebody really hard, there’s a sharp bone right there. If you hit in a downward motion, it will split somebody’s eye. If you find that to be gruesome, you’re right, and if it’s somebody that don’t know what they’re doing and they’re knocking the piss out of you everywhere but where that sharp bone is, you’re going to get your eyes knocked shut anyway and it’s going to be painful. But it is a way of producing the gore that is necessary in some matches and it is a hard way, and that’s why it’s called the hard way, because it hurts and you have to be a professional at it to be successful at getting it done without potentially doing a lot of damage.

Credit: ARN. H/T WrestlingInc.