During a recent episode of ARN, Arn Anderson spoke on his experience being able to work with Bobby Heenan. Here’s what he had to say:

What a wonderful experience I had after I met him. We’ve talked about this – he’s the most quick-witted, funny, hilarious guy you will ever meet. It doesn’t matter. You could walk up to Bobby having not seen him for two weeks and just walk up, grab your belt buckle, turn it up and go, ‘Bobby, what do you think of this belt buckle?’ And before you could get buckle out of your mouth, he had a jab at you. Something funny. He was so quick. It amazed me at how quick the guy was. Brilliant, I would say.

