On the latest edition of his ARN podcast the legendary Arn Anderson gave his honest thoughts on the current AEW tag team champions, The Acclaimed, and their manager, WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn. The Enforcer admits that he was skeptical by putting Gunn with The Acclaimed but later adds that he understands that the act is very over with the fanbase. Highlights from the podcast can be found below.

On Billy Gunn aligning with The Acclaimed:

“Well, I guess when Billy Gunn went on board [with The Acclaimed], all of us old bastards that had to [talk about how we didn’t get it], had to relent and just go ‘Hey, it’s working.’ I don’t know what it means. I don’t wanna know what it means, no I don’t. But if Billy Gunn at 270 pounds of muscle decides that it’s a cool thing, who am I to argue.”

How he feels about The Acclaimed:

“Well they’re entertaining, they’re a good team. They’re good looking young athletes. What’s really not to like? They’re entertaining.”

