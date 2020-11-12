During a recent episode of ARN, Arn Anderson spoke on Bret Hart’s struggles in WCW and how he wasn’t part of the creative process at the time. Here’s what he had to say:

This is not my way of copping out when I tell you this, it’s the God’s truth – there were so many meetings that involved that top tier stuff like Bret Hart and him coming over, and we heard all these huge amounts of money that he was making. I could care less about any of that. My only concern was how are you gonna use him and what do you want me to do to help if anything. But it was all behind closed doors and it was so above my pay grade. I had no idea. I didn’t know what was gonna go down until the guys got in the ring, and I don’t think the whole angle got started effectively. I thought it got hurt pretty quickly. I just think a lot of things caved in everywhere that were unexpected. I was just like a fan on the outside looking in. You would’ve thought it would’ve been an easy fit walking across, but to be honest with you, I don’t know. It’s one of those things in history that everyone will have a slant on that tells the story. I have no idea what happened on that deal.

Credit: ARN. H/T 411Mania.