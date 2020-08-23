Arn Anderson On Comparisons Between Barry Windham & Hangman Page

During a recent episode of ARN, Arn Anderson acknowledged the similarities between Hangman Page and Barry Windham. Here’s what he had to say:

You know what? Come to think of it, he does, and I think he’s very, very talented too. Here’s one of the really smart things that are occurring is he is getting over, and he’s being pushed. Not like a rocket straight up, but a little bit off on an angle so that he goes up one week, and then he may go up a little bit other the next week, and then he may flat-line across and stay where he’s at position-wise. But he’s not being shoved where you spit him out, and he’s not dragging. He’s not dragging his feet.

He’s one of those guys that every time he’s on TV, you’re glad to see him because you know he has the talent. And he really does have the talent, and he mixes just enough of old school and just good solid wrestling with some of the flips over the top, and some of the flash, and some of that stuff. There’s a nice blend with him. He doesn’t lean too far old school or he doesn’t lean too far the new school, and I think that guy’s got a very bright future.