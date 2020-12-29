During a recent episode of ARN, Arn Anderson spoke on how he felt about Dusty Rhodes joining the WWE in 1989. Here’s what he had to say:

It was different. I was the first one to go up and shake his hand and say, ‘I hope there’s no hard feelings.’ He agreed there was not. I’m a guy that will forever be indebted to Dusty Rhodes and the three years with Jim Crockett Promotions, and he was in charge of that. Pretty much set the foundation for the rest of my life as far as being financially successful and having a long run with the company and pretty much learning the business. I learned so much being in the company that was under his watch. It was cool. Now, I was sitting there gritting my teeth trying to figure out how they were gonna punish this guy who had openly said, ‘We’re gonna kick Vince’s ass.’

Word gets out, and that’s a challenge. If you do, more power to you. If you don’t, somewhere down the road, the guy is gonna make a comeback. That’s what he does. When I saw the polka dots and all that stuff, I knew that the options were minimal. Dusty had a grand lifestyle and a big home and nice cars and nice things and provided nice things for his family. But he had a pretty good lifestyle pumped up, and that was the only place you would’ve been able to work and make the kind of money he was used to making. He was smart enough to just grin and go with the flow.