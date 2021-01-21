During a recent episode of ARN, Arn praised Fit Finlay as the driving force behind the Women’s Revolution. Here’s what he had to say:

He is single-handedly responsible for their evolution. Make no mistake about it. He taught the ladies the difference in being able to have a chocolate milk match or a mudbath match or whatever the case may be to becoming workers. He’s the guy that had the most to do with that. He should get a hell of a lot more credit than what he does because he turned the ladies into warriors. If they tell the truth, they’ll tell you that. So, I think that’s one of those things that should be mentioned. It should be reminded to a lot of people that forget Fit is responsible for a lot of the success of the ladies in this industry.

Credit: ARN. H/T 411Mania.